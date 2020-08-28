Michael Thompson hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 30th at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

On the 396-yard par-4 11th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Thompson hit his 121 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 first, Thompson chipped in his third shot from 24 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Thompson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 467-yard par-4 second. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Thompson had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Thompson's tee shot went 285 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 150 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Thompson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.