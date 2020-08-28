Max Homa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 39th at 6 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Max Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 467-yard par-4 second hole, Homa had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 third, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 under for the round.

Homa got a double bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Homa's 133 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Homa's his second shot went 38 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 over for the round.