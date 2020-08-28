  • Strong putting brings Maverick McNealy an even-par round two of the BMW Championship

  • Prior to the 2020 BMW Championship, Maverick McNealy talks about why he journals after every competitive round and how eating on the course helps him maintain energy.
    Interviews

    Maverick McNealy on his keys to success before the BMW Championship

    Prior to the 2020 BMW Championship, Maverick McNealy talks about why he journals after every competitive round and how eating on the course helps him maintain energy.