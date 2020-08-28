-
Strong putting brings Maverick McNealy an even-par round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Maverick McNealy on his keys to success before the BMW Championship
Prior to the 2020 BMW Championship, Maverick McNealy talks about why he journals after every competitive round and how eating on the course helps him maintain energy.
Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 45th at 7 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
After a 341 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Maverick McNealy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, McNealy had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 10th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, McNealy's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
