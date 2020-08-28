-
Matthew Wolff shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff's 23-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Matthew Wolff makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Matthew Wolff hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 13th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
On the par-4 12th, Wolff's 151 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Wolff's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Wolff hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wolff at even-par for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Wolff got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.
