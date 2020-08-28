-
Matthew Fitzpatrick shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Fitzpatrick birdies No. 15 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Matthew Fitzpatrick makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 30th at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Fitzpatrick got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 third, Fitzpatrick had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 4 over for the round.
Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 5 over for the round.
