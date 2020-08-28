Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 63rd at 11 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

On the 467-yard par-4 second, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kuchar had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Kuchar's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 251-yard par-3 eighth green, Kuchar suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kuchar at 5 over for the round.

On the 396-yard par-4 11th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 6 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 5 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 16th, Kuchar hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 over for the round.