-
-
7-over 77 by Mark Hubbard in second round of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2020
-
The Takeaway
Highest Scoring Average of the Season around Olympia Fields, Only Three Players Under Par, Matsuyama Leads
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the opening round of the BMW Championship, where the Top 69 in the FedExCup standings are playing to secure their place in the TOUR Championship. Scoring average was 72.83 - the highest this season on the PGA TOUR - and only three players were under par. Hideki Matsuyama leads by 1 shot over Tyler Duncan.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 45th at 7 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 14th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 3 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 4 over for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Hubbard's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Hubbard's tee shot went 237 yards to the fringe and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hubbard hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Hubbard to 7 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.