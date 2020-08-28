In his second round at the BMW Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 45th at 7 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 14th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 3 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 4 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Hubbard's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Hubbard's tee shot went 237 yards to the fringe and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hubbard hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Hubbard to 7 over for the round.