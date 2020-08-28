In his second round at the BMW Championship, Marc Leishman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his day in 69th at 18 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

Leishman got a bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 2 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 14th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leishman to 3 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 16th, Leishman got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Leishman to 4 over for the round.

Leishman got a double bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Leishman to 6 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 third, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 7 over for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 8 over for the round.

Leishman missed the green on his first shot on the 187-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Leishman to 7 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Leishman to 8 over for the round.