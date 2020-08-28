-
-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2020
-
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 10th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
On the par-4 second, Hughes's 112 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Hughes hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hughes at even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hughes had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Hughes got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hughes to even for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Hughes's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Hughes got a double bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hughes to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.