Louis Oosthuizen putts well in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Louis Oosthuizen on qualifying for the BMW Championship on the bubble
Prior to the 2020 BMW Championship, Louis Oosthuizen talks about battling darkness last week at THE NORTHERN TRUST and what was going through his mind on the 18th hole, needing a birdie to advance to this week’s FedExCup Playoffs event.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Louis Oosthuizen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 5th at 1 over with Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Louis Oosthuizen hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
