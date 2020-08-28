-
Lanto Griffin shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2020
Highlights
Lanto Griffin’s 53-foot birdie putt from the fringe at BMW
In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Lanto Griffin sinks a 53-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Lanto Griffin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 13th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
On the par-4 11th, Griffin's 145 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Griffin chipped in his fourth shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 third, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.
