In his second round at the BMW Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day in 68th at 16 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

At the 444-yard par-4 10th, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

At the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Streelman hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Streelman's 142 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Streelman's tee shot went 224 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 second, Streelman got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Streelman to 8 over for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 third, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 9 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 251-yard par-3 green eighth, Streelman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 10 over for the round.