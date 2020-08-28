In his second round at the BMW Championship, Kevin Na hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 39th at 6 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Na chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 15th, Na hit his 132 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Na to even-par for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 third, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 2 over for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to 3 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Na's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.