Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 10th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

After a 331 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Kisner chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 third, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to even for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kisner had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kisner's 166 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 15th, Kisner hit his 92 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 17th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.

Kisner hit his tee shot 281 yards to the fairway bunker on the 510-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Kisner to even for the round.