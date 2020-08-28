  • Justin Thomas putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 second round in the BMW Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 10 in Round 2 at BMW Championship

    In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.