In his second round at the BMW Championship, Justin Thomas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his day tied for 45th at 7 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

On the par-4 second, Justin Thomas's 98 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Thomas had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

Thomas had a 356-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Thomas had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 15th, Thomas chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 4 over for the round.