Jon Rahm putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jon Rahm hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his day tied for 39th at 6 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Jon Rahm's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 343 yard drive on the 396-yard par-4 11th, Rahm chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to even-par for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.
