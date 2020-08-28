-
7-over 77 by Joel Dahmen in second round of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joel Dahmen makes birdie on No. 6 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Joel Dahmen makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-3 6th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 55th at 8 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Dahmen hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 467-yard par-4 second. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
Dahmen got a double bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 3 over for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 4 over for the round.
