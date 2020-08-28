-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2020
-
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann birdies No. 13 in Round 2 at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Joaquin Niemann hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 13th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
On the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Niemann to even for the round.
Niemann got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 187-yard par-3 sixth green, Niemann suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Niemann at 2 over for the round.
After a 357 yard drive on the 396-yard par-4 11th, Niemann chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
