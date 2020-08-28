Jim Herman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 13th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Herman hit his 292 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 18th hole, Herman had a 207 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to even for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Herman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 187-yard par-3 sixth green, Herman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herman at even-par for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Herman's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Herman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.