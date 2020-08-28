In his second round at the BMW Championship, Jason Kokrak hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 30th at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Kokrak's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kokrak's 81 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Kokrak had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kokrak's 176 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 455-yard par-4 17th hole, Kokrak had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 18th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.