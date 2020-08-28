Jason Day hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 61st at 10 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

After a 315 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 10th, Day chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 510-yard par-4 18th hole, Day chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Day hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 first. This moved Day to even for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 second, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.

At the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Day went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Day to 4 over for the round.