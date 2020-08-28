J.T. Poston hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 58th at 9 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

On the 626-yard par-5 first, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 third hole, Poston had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to even for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Poston chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 3 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Poston's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Poston got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to 5 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Poston had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Poston to 7 over for the round.