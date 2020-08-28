  • Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the BMW Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Hideki Matsuyama holes a 75-foot chip shot for birdies on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama’s clutch chip shot at BMW

    In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Hideki Matsuyama holes a 75-foot chip shot for birdies on the par-3 8th hole.