Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2020
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama’s clutch chip shot at BMW
In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Hideki Matsuyama holes a 75-foot chip shot for birdies on the par-3 8th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 3rd at even par with Dustin Johnson; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
Matsuyama missed the green on his first shot on the 251-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 25 yards for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 10th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 17th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.
