Harry Higgs shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs makes birdie on No. 10 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Harry Higgs makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Harry Higgs hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 23rd at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
Higgs got a double bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Higgs's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 25 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgs to 4 over for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 17th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 4 over for the round.
