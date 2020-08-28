-
-
Harris English putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Harris English sinks a 63-foot birdie on No. 12 in Round 2 at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Harris English makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
Harris English hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his day tied for 39th at 6 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Harris English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harris English to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, English chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved English to even for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, English chipped his fifth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved English to even-par for the round.
English got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.
-
-
