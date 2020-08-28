-
-
Gary Woodland putts himself to an even-par second round of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2020
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Gary Woodland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day tied for 30th at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
On the par-4 11th, Gary Woodland's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.
Woodland got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to even-par for the round.
On the 626-yard par-5 first, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 fifth hole, Woodland had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Woodland hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Woodland to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.