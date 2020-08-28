In his second round at the BMW Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 45th at 7 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

After a 324 yard drive on the 396-yard par-4 11th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Frittelli got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Frittelli to 4 over for the round.

Frittelli hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 626-yard par-5 first. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 4 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Frittelli's his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.