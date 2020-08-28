In his second round at the BMW Championship, Dustin Johnson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Johnson finished his day tied for 3rd at even par with Hideki Matsuyama; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

Dustin Johnson hit his drive 383 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 626-yard par-5 first. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Johnson's 156 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Johnson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Johnson at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 17th hole, Johnson had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 18th, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at 1 under for the round.