  • Dustin Johnson rebounds from poor front in second round of the BMW Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Dustin Johnson makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson sinks a 32-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at BMW Championship

    In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Dustin Johnson makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.