Danny Lee hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 30th at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 first. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 461-yard par-4 third hole, Lee had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 seventh. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lee's 148 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.