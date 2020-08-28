-
Daniel Berger shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Daniel Berger sinks a 30-foot birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Daniel Berger hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 45th at 7 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
After a 355 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Berger chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to even for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Berger's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Berger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Berger to even-par for the round.
Berger got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 2 over for the round.
Berger got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 3 over for the round.
