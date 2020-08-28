-
Corey Conners posts bogey-free 1-under 69 l in the second round of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Corey Conners hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Conners finished his day tied for 30th at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Corey Conners had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Conners missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Conners to 1 under for the round.
