Collin Morikawa shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2020
Highlights
Collin Morikawa makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 2 at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 58th at 9 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
On the 455-yard par-4 17th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to even for the round.
Morikawa got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 second hole, Morikawa had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 2 over for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Morikawa's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
