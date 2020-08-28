-
Charles Howell III shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Charles Howell III hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 61st at 10 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Howell III's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Howell III's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
Howell III his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Howell III to 5 over for the round.
