In his second round at the BMW Championship, Carlos Ortiz hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 23rd at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

After a 366 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even-par for the round.

Ortiz tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 49 yards to the right rough, and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Ortiz's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Ortiz's 155 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 4 over for the round.