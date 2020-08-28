-
Cameron Smith shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Smith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 55th at 8 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Smith hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 14th, Smith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to even for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Smith had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Smith missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Smith to 3 over for the round.
