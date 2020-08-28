  • Cameron Champ shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the BMW Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Champ birdies No. 13 in Round 2 at BMW Championship

    In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.