-
-
Cameron Champ shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2020
-
Highlights
Cameron Champ birdies No. 13 in Round 2 at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Cameron Champ hit 5 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 63rd at 11 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
On his tee stroke on the 626-yard par-5 first, Champ went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker. He hit his fifth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Champ chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Champ hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th. This moved Champ to 5 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.