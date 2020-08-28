-
Byeong Hun An shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Byeong Hun An hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 45th at 7 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
At the 467-yard par-4 second, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to 1 over for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, An's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, An's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving An to 4 over for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, An hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing An to 4 over for the round.
