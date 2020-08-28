Bubba Watson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 10th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Watson hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 first. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Watson's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Watson chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Watson at even-par for the round.

After a 350 yard drive on the 396-yard par-4 11th, Watson chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Watson missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Watson's tee shot went 200 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 17th hole, Watson had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 18th, Watson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.