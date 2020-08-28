Bryson DeChambeau hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 13th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 14th, DeChambeau had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

DeChambeau got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

DeChambeau hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 626-yard par-5 first. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 fourth, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put DeChambeau at even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 251-yard par-3 green eighth, DeChambeau suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put DeChambeau at even-par for the round.