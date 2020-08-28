In his second round at the BMW Championship, Brian Harman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 30th at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

Brian Harman got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brian Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 14th, Harman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Harman to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 467-yard par-4 second hole, Harman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Harman's 129 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Harman's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Harman to 3 over for the round.