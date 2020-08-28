Brendon Todd hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 5th at 1 over with Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, and Adam Scott; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Todd hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th. This moved Todd to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, Todd had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 626-yard par-5 first, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Todd's 155 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

At the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Todd reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Todd at 3 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Todd hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Todd's tee shot went 249 yards to the left rough and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.