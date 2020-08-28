In his second round at the BMW Championship, Brendan Steele hit 3 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 13th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

On the par-4 10th, Steele's 97 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Steele chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Steele at 1 under for the round.

On the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

Steele had a 363-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 second. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Steele hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.

Steele hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.