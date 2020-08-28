In his second round at the BMW Championship, Billy Horschel hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 5th at 1 over with Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par.

On the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Horschel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Horschel's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 396-yard par-4 11th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 16th, Horschel hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.