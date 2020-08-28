In his second round at the BMW Championship, Andrew Landry hit 2 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Landry finished his day in 66th at 12 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

On the 626-yard par-5 first, Landry got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Landry's 180 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 417-yard par-4 fifth hole, Landry had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

Landry's tee shot went 266 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 21 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 158 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Landry to even for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 396-yard par-4 11th, Landry chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 2 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 16th, Landry got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Landry to 4 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 5 over for the round.