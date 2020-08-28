In his second round at the BMW Championship, Alex Noren hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 13th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

After a 351 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Noren chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 251-yard par-3 green eighth, Noren suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Noren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Noren to even for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 396-yard par-4 11th, Noren chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 14th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 2 over for the round.

Noren hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.