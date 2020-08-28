Adam Scott hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scott finished his day tied for 5th at 1 over with Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, and Brendon Todd; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, Adam Scott had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 15th, Scott chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 first, Scott hit his 119 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Scott's 121 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 2 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Scott chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.