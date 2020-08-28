Adam Long hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 58th at 9 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Long's tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Long hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th. This moved Long to 3 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 third, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 4 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Long chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 5 over for the round.

Long missed the green on his first shot on the 251-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Long to 7 over for the round.