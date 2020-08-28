-
Adam Hadwin putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Adam Hadwin and Evan Marshall’s closest to the pin competition
Prior to the 2020 BMW Championship, Adam Hadwin and Chicago White Sox pitcher Evan Marshall compete in a unique game of closest to the pin. Over FaceTime, Hadwin played his shot at Olympia Fields and Marshall hit his shot from near home plate of Guaranteed Rate Field.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his day tied for 39th at 6 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
On the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Adam Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
Hadwin got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Hadwin tee shot went 213 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 2 over for the round.
