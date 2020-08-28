-
Abraham Ancer shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2020
Round Recaps
Hideki Matsuyama takes solo lead at BMW
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Hideki Matsuyama takes solo lead over Tyler Duncan after carding a 3-under 67.
Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 23rd at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
On the 461-yard par-4 third, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Ancer went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ancer hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 10th. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.
Ancer got a double bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ancer to 3 over for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 14th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 4 over for the round.
