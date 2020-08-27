Xander Schauffele hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 35th at 3 over Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 3 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 2 under, and Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 1 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schauffele hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 first. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Schauffele had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schauffele had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 251-yard par-3 green eighth, Schauffele suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

Schauffele got a double bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Schauffele to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Schauffele chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 16th, Schauffele got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Schauffele to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Schauffele's 122 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 over for the round.