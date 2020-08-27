  • Xander Schauffele shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Xander Schauffele birdies No. 17 in Round 1 at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.